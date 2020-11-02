|
NEALE, Frederick Joseph (Fred). Born January 5, 1937. Passed away on October 27, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Jill. Much loved father to Richard and Simon, and cherished grandfather (Monty) to Taylah, Shawn, Remi, and Clotilde. A devoted teacher all of his working life, he will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends. A small and private celebration of his life will be held in the coming weeks at Karekare - the place he was a lifeguard in his younger years and where he first met his beloved Jill. May they now rest in peace together.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2020