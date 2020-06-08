Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick LANGMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick John LANGMAN

Add a Memory
Frederick John LANGMAN Notice
LANGMAN, Frederick John. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 6th June surrounded by his loving family. In his 74th year. Dearly loved son of the late Joan and Bill Langman of Matapouri, and loved brother of Ann, Dennis, Tim and their families. Loved husband of Lana, Cherished father of Aaron and Jennie, and treasured grandad of Julian, Jahmen, Aurora and Kai and Klay, Kaiya, Ronan and Aiden. Rest in peace now Rick. A service will be held at the Main Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Wednesday 10th June at 12.30 pm, followed by refreshments at Morrisons, then leaving for Waikumete Cemetery, Communications may be sent to 3/59 Newington Road, Henderson.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -