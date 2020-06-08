|
LANGMAN, Frederick John. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 6th June surrounded by his loving family. In his 74th year. Dearly loved son of the late Joan and Bill Langman of Matapouri, and loved brother of Ann, Dennis, Tim and their families. Loved husband of Lana, Cherished father of Aaron and Jennie, and treasured grandad of Julian, Jahmen, Aurora and Kai and Klay, Kaiya, Ronan and Aiden. Rest in peace now Rick. A service will be held at the Main Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Wednesday 10th June at 12.30 pm, followed by refreshments at Morrisons, then leaving for Waikumete Cemetery, Communications may be sent to 3/59 Newington Road, Henderson.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2020