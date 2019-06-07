Home

Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Frederick James (Fred) FELTON

Frederick James (Fred) FELTON Notice
FELTON, Frederick James (Fred). Passed away on Thursday 6th June 2019 at Hospice Hibiscus Coast, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband, best friend and soulmate of Diane. Loved brother of Ellen, John and the late Roy. Much loved and respected father of Donna and Shane and father-in-law of Vince. Loved grandfather of Chanel and Shadi and great grandfather of Shay. A service to celebrate Fred's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Fred's memory to Hospice Hibiscus Coast. www.harbourhospice.org.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 7 to June 8, 2019
