Frederick James (Fred) BATCHELOR

Frederick James (Fred) BATCHELOR Notice
BATCHELOR, Frederick James. Passed away suddenly on 18th May 2020, at Whanganui Hospital, aged 88 years. Much loved husband of Maureen, dear father and father-in-law to Paul and Kaaren, Dawn and Michael (England), Gaylene and her late husband Grant. Proud grandfather to Christopher and Mathew (England), Liam and Ryan, Lorin and Andrew. Great-Grandfather to Zephyr. 'Gone from our eyes, but always in our hearts.' A private service for Frederick will be held. Cleveland Funeral Home
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2020
