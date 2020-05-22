|
|
|
BATCHELOR, Frederick James. Passed away suddenly on 18th May 2020, at Whanganui Hospital, aged 88 years. Much loved husband of Maureen, dear father and father-in-law to Paul and Kaaren, Dawn and Michael (England), Gaylene and her late husband Grant. Proud grandfather to Christopher and Mathew (England), Liam and Ryan, Lorin and Andrew. Great-Grandfather to Zephyr. 'Gone from our eyes, but always in our hearts.' A private service for Frederick will be held. Cleveland Funeral Home
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2020