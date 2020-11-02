|
AMESS, Frederick James (Freddie Pop). Service No.96430 Able Seaman Combined Operations WWII. Passed away peacefully on 31st October 2020, aged 96 Years. Loved husband of the late Nellie. Much loved father of Cherie and the late Chris. Father in law of Carol. Loved and Special Freddy Pop to his 7 grand children and 18 great grand children. Much loved friend of many. So many memories to cherish. A celebration of Fred's life will be held at Whangamata RSA, Port Road, Whangamata, on Thursday 5th November at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Whangamata RSA would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Communications to the Amess family, PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2020