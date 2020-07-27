Home

Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
07-895 7420
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
Taumarunui Cemetery
Frederick Howard (Howard) BOGUN

Frederick Howard (Howard) BOGUN Notice
BOGUN, Frederick Howard (Howard). Suddenly at his home in Taumarunui on Thursday, 23rd July 2020 aged 90 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Muriel. Much loved brother of Dawn, Melba and Arnold (all deceased), twin brother of Trevor and brother-in-law of Jean. Treasured uncle of Greg, Stuart, Jennifer and Todd. Thank you to a special friend Joan Guilford, Hannah from Access for their help and to Jennie Higgie. A Service for Howard will be held at Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel, 34 Huia Street on Wednesday 29th July at 1:00 PM followed by interment at the Taumarunui Cemetery. Communications to C/- PO Box 198 Taumarunui 3946. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2020
