JUBBER, Frederick George. Passed away peacefully at home in Taupo on 4th July 2020 aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Valerie, Much loved father and father in law of Steve, Debbie (Deceased), Phillip and Sue, and Andrew (Deceased), much loved grandfather and great grandfather, In accordance with Fred's wishes a private service has been held. 'Rest in peace' Communications to Fred's family C/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 7, 2020