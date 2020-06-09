Home

Twentymans Funeral Services Ltd
709 Pollen St
Thames , Waikato
07-868 6003
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
306 Willoughby Street
Thames
Frederick Ernest. LAURICH

Frederick Ernest. LAURICH Notice
LAURICH, Frederick Ernest. Passed away peacefully on 7th of June, 2020; aged 87. Loving Husband of Marie. Loved father of Michael and Anton, grandfather of Tomas, Tessa, Stefan, Emily, Matt and Anne, and great-grandfather of Freddy, James, Lily and Connor. 'We will miss you very much, all our love, Rest In Peace'. A Funeral Service for Fred will be held at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 306 Willoughby Street, Thames on Thursday 11th June at 11:00am, followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020
