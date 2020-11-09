|
|
|
STRANGE, Frederick Edward (Dr. Fred, Freddie Frog). Fred died on 7 November 2020 in Taupo with his loved partner Sally at his side after a difficult battle with Parkinsons disease, aged 83. Fred was the loved son of Harold and Joan and adored little brother of Meg, Mary, and Andrew. He is mourned by Sally Osborne, his daughters Jane, Kate, and Sarah, sons-in-law Ian, Ian,and Rob, grandchildren Maxine, Angus, Ben, Toby, Sam, and Jack; Heather and Vicki's family. A service to celebrate Fred's very full life will be held at midday on Thursday 12 November at All Saints Chapel Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020