DYKSTRA, Frederick (Fred). Taken too soon on 1 July, 2020. Loving husband and best friend of Esther. Father and father-in-law to Leilani and Jannie, Geena and Jesse, Blake and Hope, and Elias and Kendall. Cherished son of Blyke and the late Hessel, beloved brother of Grace and Karl, Sjeord and Marg, the late Eeuwe, Ingrid and Brett, and Sonya and Des. Loving uncle and great uncle. A service will be held to celebrate the life of a legend at Greerton Bible Church, 56 Chadwick Road, Greerton, Tauranga, on Monday 6 July at 11am. God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble ? Psalms 46:1.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020