Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Greenlane Christian Fellowship
17 Marewa Rd
Greenlane
WEBB, Frederick Bryce. Passed away February 27th 2020. Brother of John, Jean, Rose and Ruth. Beloved father of Christine, Stephen, Paul, Lynette, Murray and David. Treasured father-in-law of John and Joy and much loved grandfather of Aaron, Jess, Katy, Narelle and Christina and devoted great grandad of Hudson. Funeral service March 4th at 10am Greenlane Christian Fellowship, 17 Marewa Rd, Greenlane. All communication to Murray Webb 021 422 827. 'Gone from our presence, forever in our hearts. Rest in peace.'
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2020
