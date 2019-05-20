|
STEWART, Frederick Alexander (Fred). Peacefully, at Phoenix House, Coromandel, on 16th May 2019; aged 87 years. Loved husband of Claire, Dad of Megan, Jenny and Alan, and grandfather of Kaley, Jared, Jack and Gracie. At Fred's request, a private cremation has taken place. A gathering of friends and family will be held for the interment of the ashes, at a date and time to be advised. Thank you to the Visiting Nurses, our Doctors, and all the wonderful staff of Phoenix House for their care of Fred. Messages to: PO Box 12, Coromandel 3543.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
