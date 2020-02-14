|
KILMARTIN, Freda Sarah. Aged 76. Born 11 January 1944, passed away peacefully at St Christopher's Resthome on 12 February 2020. She was a loving and devoted wife of 56 years to Don. A beautiful and wonderful mother and mother in-law to Sharon Sessa, Dianne and Brett (Late) Moore, Barry and Peng Kilmartin. A special unique Nana to Kim, Chris, Kraig, Hannah, Sean, Olivia, Emilia and Sofia. What a special gift from God you were. We were so blessed to have you in our lives. Treasured memories will live on in our hearts forever. We love you so much. Until we meet again. RIP A Funeral Service will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel , 361 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe on Saturday, 15th February at 9.30am
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 14, 2020