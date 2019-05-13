|
BROKENSHAW, Freda Rose (nee Filmore). On May 10th 2019 peacefully at Bupa Merrivale Care Home, Whangarei; aged 86. Beloved wife of the late Bill Much love mother of Jacqui and John, mother in law of Caroline, Robert and Trish. Best loved grandmother of Zoe and Hadyn, Anthony, William and Amanda, Rewina, Jamie-Rose. Great grandmother of Elexsis, Antonia, Anahera, Tamati John, William, Rory Tyler, McKenzie Vaughn, and Jackson. "Loved and respected by all who knew her" A service for Freda will be held in the Christ Church Anglican Church cnr Kamo and Mill Roads, Regent, Whangarei at 11am Wednesday May 15th 2019 followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the Christ Church Anglican Church 2B Kamo Road, Regent, Whangarei would be appreciated. Communications to the 'Brokenshaw Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
