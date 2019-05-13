Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda BROKENSHAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Rose (Filmore) BROKENSHAW

Notice Condolences

Freda Rose (Filmore) BROKENSHAW Notice
BROKENSHAW, Freda Rose (nee Filmore). On May 10th 2019 peacefully at Bupa Merrivale Care Home, Whangarei; aged 86. Beloved wife of the late Bill Much love mother of Jacqui and John, mother in law of Caroline, Robert and Trish. Best loved grandmother of Zoe and Hadyn, Anthony, William and Amanda, Rewina, Jamie-Rose. Great grandmother of Elexsis, Antonia, Anahera, Tamati John, William, Rory Tyler, McKenzie Vaughn, and Jackson. "Loved and respected by all who knew her" A service for Freda will be held in the Christ Church Anglican Church cnr Kamo and Mill Roads, Regent, Whangarei at 11am Wednesday May 15th 2019 followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the Christ Church Anglican Church 2B Kamo Road, Regent, Whangarei would be appreciated. Communications to the 'Brokenshaw Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.