MIDDLEMISS, Freda May . Passed after a short illness, on 30 October 2019; in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan Middlemiss. Will be greatly missed by her children and their families: Margaret and Ross Henderson (Auckland), James, Anja and Ella, Willy and Sarah; Bruce Middlemiss and Ross (Auckland); Glenda and Bruce Thomson (Nelson), Amy and Rhys, Kay and Nick and Hamish; Loved sister and sister-in-law of Walter Gudsell (Hamilton), Geoff and Kay Gudsell (Nelson), Roger and Helen Gudsell (Bay of Plenty), Rob Smith (Wellington), Barbara and Maurice Purcell (Timaru) and Daphne Gudsell (Temuka). A very much loved aunty and friend to many. Your encouragement will be missed by us all. A service to celebrate Freda's life will be held at Holy Trinity Church, 27 Dorset Street, Richmond, Tasman on Tuesday 5 November at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Waimea Richmond Funeral Directors N.Z.I.F.H. www.wrfs.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 1, 2019