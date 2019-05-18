|
|
|
HENDERSON, Freda. On 16 May 2019, peacefully at Tauranga Hospital aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Joe, much loved mum of Margaret, Susan and Bruce. Mother in law of Stewart, Owen and Helen. Adored grandma to 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. "The Lord is my Shepherd, He leadeth me." A celebration of Freda's life will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, cnr Cameron Road and Fifth Avenue, Tauranga on Tuesday 21 May at 1:30pm. Communications to the Henderson family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More