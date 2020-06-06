|
|
|
GIBBON, Freda Frances (nee Seymour). On 2nd June 2020 after short illness, in her 94th year, with her family at her bedside, at Auckland Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Kenneth (Ken) Much Loved Mum to Lee and Tony (Fayerman), Barry and Frances. Adored Nana and "Gibby" to Katie, Greg and Jeannie, Craig, Jennifer and Sarah, Paul, Joe, Alex, Lucy, Zoe. Special thanks to AHB Ward 61 Doctors and Nurses As per Freda's wishes, a private cremation has been held. At peace and together with Ken again. Correspondence to Freda's family C/- Grahams Funeral Services, West Street, Tuakau, 2121.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020