CLEAVER, Freda Elizabeth (nee Wilson). Went to the arms of Jesus on Tuesday 9th June 2020. Dearly loved Mum and mother in law to Jamie and Justine Cleaver. Treasured Gran to Deon and Mason. Devoted to her family. Forever in our hearts. Precious Mum and mother in law to Kylee and Mike Schick. Dearly loved and Cherished Granny to Hannah, Kaleb and Natalie. Beloved daughter of William and Letitia, precious sister to Joan, John and David, and dearly loved Aunty to Angela, Cassandra, James, Jessica and Daniel. We will treasure our memories of her until we meet again. A celebration of Freda's life will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 19 June 2020 at 10:30am followed by private burial. In lieu of Flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated in Freda's name and supporter number 13704 to Rhema Media, (01-0819-0127480-00), so that they may continue to bless future generations as Freda was by them. All communications to the Cleaver family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020