MALCOLM Freda Edith (Wilcox) (nee Moores). Born February 14, 1929. Passed away on August 10, 2019. In loving memory of our dearly loved Mother, Mother-in-law, Grand mother, Great great grandmother, Auntie and Friend who peacefully passed away on 10th August 2019 in her 90th year. "Forever in our Hearts. From all her family in NZ and Overseas. Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Aria Park. A celebration of Freda's life to be held at a later date. All communications to Davis Funeral Mt Eden Ph 09 638 9026.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019