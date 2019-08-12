Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda MALCOLM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Edith(nee Moores) (Wilcox) MALCOLM

Add a Memory
Freda Edith(nee Moores) (Wilcox) MALCOLM Notice
MALCOLM Freda Edith (Wilcox) (nee Moores). Born February 14, 1929. Passed away on August 10, 2019. In loving memory of our dearly loved Mother, Mother-in-law, Grand mother, Great great grandmother, Auntie and Friend who peacefully passed away on 10th August 2019 in her 90th year. "Forever in our Hearts. From all her family in NZ and Overseas. Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Aria Park. A celebration of Freda's life to be held at a later date. All communications to Davis Funeral Mt Eden Ph 09 638 9026.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.