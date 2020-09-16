Home

Freda Daphne BULCRAIG

BULCRAIG, Freda Daphne. On peacefully, at Evelyn Page Rest Home. Aged 96 years. Loved wife of the late Ron. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Maureen and Neville and loved grandmother of Chris and Catherine, and Andrew. Great grandmother of Ben and Leone, whom she adored. Loved sister of Shirley and the late Norman and Bruce. Loved sister in law of Heather and the late John, Shirlee and Tala. A service to celebrate Freda's life will be held at The Manly Methodist Church, 945 Whangaparaoa Rd, Whangaparaoa on Friday, the 18th of September 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. If preferred, in lieu of flowers, a donation to Harbour Hospice Hibiscus would be appreciated and may be made here www.harbourhospice.org.nz/ donate/ All communications to "The Bulcraig Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020
