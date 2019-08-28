|
HARLAND, Fred Keith. Passed away peacefully on 26th August, 2019 aged 87. Much loved husband of Dorothy for 64 years. Loving father of Janet, Patricia, Pauline and Gordon. Cherished Poppy of 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Fred and Dorothy had an amazing life together. The Lord directed their paths throughout their lives and we praise Him for their happy and interesting life. A memorial service will be held at the Cornerstone Christian Centre on Matthews Ave, Kaitaia on Saturday 31st August at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019