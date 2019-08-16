|
|
|
GRAVESON, Frazier. On Tuesday, 13th August 2019, suddenly, with his family by his side. at North Shore Hospital. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Jill. Loved father and father in law of Michelle and Doug, Lucinda and Michael, Amanda and Wayne. Poppa of Allan, Conor, Kieran, Briana, Isabella and Hunter. Brother of Frank, Trudy and Helen. He was a well loved uncle of his nieces and nephews, and friend of many. A service to celebrate Frazier's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Saturday, the 17th of August 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Neurological Foundation of NZ would be appreciated and can be made at www.neuroloigical.org.nz/ donate. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Evelyn Page for their love and care. All communications to "The Graveson Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 16, 2019