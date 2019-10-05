Home

FLETCHER, Frazer. On the 3rdof October 2019, after a long illness, Frazer died peacefully at Parkhaven Hospital, Mangere East, in his 86th year. Loving husband of Wendy, much loved father of Sally, Bill and Catherine; and cherished Poppa of Harrison and Annabelle. A celebration of Frazer's life will be held at 1pm on Thursday the 10th of October at the Bucklands Beach Yacht Club, Ara-Tai, Half Moon Bay, Auckland. RIP. Any communications to Fletcher Family, c/o State of Grace East, PO Box 25109 St Heliers, Auckland 1740. State of Grace East 09 5270366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
