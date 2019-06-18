Home

Fraser PERKINS Notice
PERKINS, Fraser. Peacefully at home on Sunday, 16th June 2019 with family present. In his 80th year. Much loved husband of Mary. Loved father of Andrew and Martin, Heather and Greg, and Scott and Debbie. Much loved grandfather ('Barda'), of Stephen and Laura, Timothy, and Benjamin and Tiana. We'll Take The Helm Now A Celebration of Fraser's life will be held at Warkworth Anglican Christ Church, Church Hill, Warkworth on Saturday, the 22nd of June 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 18, 2019
