Fraser Logan QSM CAMERON

Fraser Logan QSM CAMERON Notice
CAMERON, Fraser Logan QSM. On Tuesday 27th August 2019; aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Elaine and father of Shona, Stuart, Darryl (deceased) Mary-Anne and Vivienne, father in law to Jeff, Irene, Rhys, Butch (deceased) and Paul. Loved Poppa of 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A celebration of Fraser's life will be held in the Opotiki De Luxe Theatre, 127 Church Street, Opotiki on Monday 2nd September at 11am followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Cameron Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 30, 2019
