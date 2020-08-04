Home

LAWRENCE, Franklin Rex Quentin (Quentin). Passed away peacefully on 31st July 2020, at Franklin Village, Pukekohe, aged 77 years. Dearly loved dad of Chris, Andrew and Mathew, cherished friend of Lynette and Erin, granddad of Leon, Harlim and Azalea, Jayden and Alandria, and Isabelle. "While on the ride called life, you have to take the good with the bad, smile when you are sad, love what you've got and remember what you had. Always forgive, but never forget. Learn from your mistakes but never regret. People change, things go wrong, just remember, the ride goes on." A Graveside Service for Quentin will be held at the Mauku Cemetery, Findlay Rd, Mauku on Friday 7th August at 12 noon.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020
