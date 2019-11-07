|
MURRAY, Frank William (Starlin). Of Whangapae, Far North. Passed away peacefully at home in Taihape surrounded with love, and whanau on Tuesday 5th November 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Tunisia Murray. Treasured father of Teresa (deceased), William, Victoria, Teresa, Lawrence, and Taylor (his moko he raised). Very special Koko Tuppy to his mokopuna, and great mokopuna. Dad's Tangi will be held at his marae, Te Kotahitanga in Whangapae, Far North. Please phone the marae on 09-409-3406 for funeral date and time. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services Ph 06-388-0452
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2019