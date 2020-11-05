Home

More Obituaries for Frank MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank William ) ((Starlin) MURRAY

Frank William ) ((Starlin) MURRAY In Memoriam
MURRAY, Frank William ((Starlin)). On November 05, 2019 Born April 09, 1948 One year has passed already dad and the hurt feels like yesterday,You were a special person, a special face one that can't be replaced, a one of a kind, you were the best thing in my life, Now my heart is in two and all I do is think of the memories I have for you. Love and miss you always your loving wife, Tunisia, Your children, Teresa, Vicky, Lawrence and William, All your grandchildren and Great grandchildren xoxo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2020
