WALTON, Frank. Passed away peacefully on 22 June 2019, aged 88 years. Cherished husband of Kay and the late Joan. Loving father of Paul and stepfather of Jan, Robyn and Lyn. Adored grandpa Frank of Chris, Amy, Samantha, Rebecca, Daniel and Greg. A service for Frank will be held in Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe on Friday 28 June at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Royal NZ Foundation of the Blind can be made online at bit.ly/ fwalton2206
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2019
