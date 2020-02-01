|
|
|
HANSEN, Frank Walter (Gunner). On Wednesday 29th January 2020, peacefully aged 87. Late of Edgecumbe. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Brother of Isobel, Olaf, Raymond and Donald (all deceased). Father of Douglas, David, and Shelley. Grandfather and great grandfather. A funeral service for Gunner will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane, on Monday 3rd February at 11am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Edgecumbe Volunteer Fire Brigade, 502 Awakeri Road, Edgecumbe, or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Hansen family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020