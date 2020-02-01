Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Frank Walter (Gunner) HANSEN

Frank Walter (Gunner) HANSEN Notice
HANSEN, Frank Walter (Gunner). On Wednesday 29th January 2020, peacefully aged 87. Late of Edgecumbe. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Brother of Isobel, Olaf, Raymond and Donald (all deceased). Father of Douglas, David, and Shelley. Grandfather and great grandfather. A funeral service for Gunner will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane, on Monday 3rd February at 11am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Edgecumbe Volunteer Fire Brigade, 502 Awakeri Road, Edgecumbe, or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Hansen family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
