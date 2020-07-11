Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
07-888 8632
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank HONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Victor HONEY

Add a Memory
Frank Victor HONEY Notice
HONEY, Frank Victor. On Monday, 6th July 2020, peacefully at Rangiura Rest Home, Putaruru. In his 100th Year. Loved husband of the late Patrica. Loved father and father in law of Vincent (deceased) and Meri, Dave and Denise. Loved grandfather of his 3 grandchildren and a great granddad. "Rest In Peace." In accordance with Frank's wishes a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Tokoroa SPCA and would be greatly appreciated. All communications c/- the Honey family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -