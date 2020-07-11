|
HONEY, Frank Victor. On Monday, 6th July 2020, peacefully at Rangiura Rest Home, Putaruru. In his 100th Year. Loved husband of the late Patrica. Loved father and father in law of Vincent (deceased) and Meri, Dave and Denise. Loved grandfather of his 3 grandchildren and a great granddad. "Rest In Peace." In accordance with Frank's wishes a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Tokoroa SPCA and would be greatly appreciated. All communications c/- the Honey family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020