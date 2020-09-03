|
SUBRITZKY, Frank. Passed away 1 September 2020, aged 74 at home surrounded by Whanau. Eldest son of Arthur and Susan. Beloved big brother to Ken, June, Hug, Melva, Helen and Georgina. Loved husband of Monica for over 54 years. Adored father of Jackie, Jon, Arthur and David. Poppy to Shannon, Rory, Tara, Luca, Brody, Alexis and Tayler. Great Grand Poppa to Tyrone and Lincoln. Frank was a strong hardworking family man loved by all who knew him, he can now rest back home in the Far North, Kareponia Hill.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2020