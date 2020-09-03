Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funerals
88 Great South Rd
Auckland , Auckland
09-267 2530
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank SUBRITZKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank SUBRITZKY

Add a Memory
Frank SUBRITZKY Notice
SUBRITZKY, Frank. Passed away 1 September 2020, aged 74 at home surrounded by Whanau. Eldest son of Arthur and Susan. Beloved big brother to Ken, June, Hug, Melva, Helen and Georgina. Loved husband of Monica for over 54 years. Adored father of Jackie, Jon, Arthur and David. Poppy to Shannon, Rory, Tara, Luca, Brody, Alexis and Tayler. Great Grand Poppa to Tyrone and Lincoln. Frank was a strong hardworking family man loved by all who knew him, he can now rest back home in the Far North, Kareponia Hill.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -