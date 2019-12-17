|
GRIERSON, Frank Peter Robert. Died peacefully on Saturday 14th December 2019; aged 89 years in the company of a friend. He had been getting weaker but his end was a surprise. Survived by his wife Jan, daughter Nicola, sons Colin, Mathew and Peter, their spouses and eight grandchildren. A service to remember Frank, and celebrate his long full life, will be held at Haven Falls Funeral Home, 3 View Rd, Henderson at 11am on Friday 20th December. Rest well, we miss you Frank.Haven Falls Funeral Home 0800 428 363
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 17, 2019