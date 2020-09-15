Home

Twentymans Funeral Services Ltd
709 Pollen St
Thames , Waikato
07-868 6003
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St George The Martyr Anglican Church
602 Mackay Street
Thames
View Map
Frank Paul (QSM) BAX

Frank Paul (QSM) BAX Notice
BAX, Frank Paul (QSM). Unexpectedly after a short illness, and with his family at his side) at Thames Hospital, on 13th September, 2020; 4 weeks short of his 75th birthday. Dearly loved best friend and husband of Cheryl, father of Nigel and Sara, Megan and Daniel. Loved Puppa and Grandfather of Renee, Baylie, and Lauren. Frank, thank you, for the journey that you took us on for 52 years, every precious moment memorable and unforgettable. You will always be in our hearts. Thank you to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of the Thames Hospital and also to the St John's Ambulance staff for their wonderful care and support to Frank and his family. Family and friends are invited to attend Frank's funeral at St George The Martyr Anglican Church, 602 Mackay Street, Thames, tomorrow Thursday 17th September, at 11am, followed by interment at Omahu Cemetery, Wharepoa Road, Hikutaia. Correspondence to: The Bax Family, c- Wharepoa Road, RD4, Paeroa.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2020
