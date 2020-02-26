Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
04-293 6844
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank MAHONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank MAHONEY


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Frank MAHONEY Notice
MAHONEY, Frank. 3 July 1938 - 21 February 2020. Much loved and appreciated husband of June for 56 years. He was Tina and Leigh's warm-hearted father and the best father-in-law to Rob and Scott. Known as "Grandad the Magnificent" to Callum, Gregory, Shamus and Lachlan. He was multi-talented and kind. He was a father and grandad who was always there for his family. A private family service has been held. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 293 6844
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -