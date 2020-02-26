|
|
|
MAHONEY, Frank. 3 July 1938 - 21 February 2020. Much loved and appreciated husband of June for 56 years. He was Tina and Leigh's warm-hearted father and the best father-in-law to Rob and Scott. Known as "Grandad the Magnificent" to Callum, Gregory, Shamus and Lachlan. He was multi-talented and kind. He was a father and grandad who was always there for his family. A private family service has been held. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 293 6844
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020