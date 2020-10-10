Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood Street
Thames
Frank Lawrence MANDERSON Notice
MANDERSON, Frank Lawrence. Peacefully at Tararu Care Home, Thames, on 9th October 2020; aged 70 years. Dearly loved third son of Jean and Laurie. Much loved brother of Allen and Jan, Ross and Rosalyn, and cherished uncle of his many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Frank's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Tuesday 13th October at 1:00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages: r.manderson @xtra.co.nz.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
