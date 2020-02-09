Home

Lying in State
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
70 Axtens Road
RD1, Bombay
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
70 Axtens Road
RD1, Bombay
Frank Jozef (MA) MAES


1950 - 2020
Frank Jozef (MA) MAES Notice
MAES, Frank Jozef (MA). 27th February 1957 - 6th February 2020. Passed away peacefully in hospital. Much loved husband to Rosalind Maes and stepfather to Nathalie Wright and dear friend to many. Frank was very fond of Jazzywaz the family companion and she will miss him dearly. Your smile will remain in our hearts forever. May you Rest in peace. Life Celebration service will be held on Wednesday 12th February from 5 - 6 pm at 70 Axtens Road, RD1, Bombay refreshments to follow. Frank will be laying in state from 3-8 pm on 12th February at 70 Axtens Road, RD1, Bombay. For further information, please contact 09-236-0122, 021-056-5857 - Maria, 021-1022293 - Shar.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
