MATTHEWS, Frank Joseph. Service No. 4313036 R.N.Z.A.F. Peacefully in Tauranga on Tuesday 1st October 2019 aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of Lisa, and the late Esther and Georgette. Much loved father of Dennis (deceased), Noel (deceased), Harvey, Jill, Anton, Clive, Patrick, Tracee, and Margie, and their families. Treasured grandad of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Frank will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga on Saturday 5th October at 10.30am, with a burial in Pukenui Cemetery, Cemetery Road Kataia, on Tuesday 8th October at 2pm. Messages to the Matthews family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019