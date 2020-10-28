|
YUKICH, Frank Ivan. Passed away peacefully on 21st October 2020 aged 89. Much loved husband to Kay and father to Fabian, Frances, Diana, Marina, Christina, David (deceased), Susan, Rochelle and Monique, grandfather to 14 and great-grandfather to 2. Wonderful memories we will cherish forever. Your work here now is done. Rest in Peace. We will miss you so. Our sincere thanks for the wonderful care that Frank received at Terrence Kennedy House. Respecting Frank's wishes a private funeral was held yesterday. A memorial to honour Frank will be held at Villa Maria Wines on Wednesday November 4th at 1 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020