Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Villa Maria Wines
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank YUKICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Ivan YUKICH

Add a Memory
Frank Ivan YUKICH Notice
YUKICH, Frank Ivan. Passed away peacefully on 21st October 2020 aged 89. Much loved husband to Kay and father to Fabian, Frances, Diana, Marina, Christina, David (deceased), Susan, Rochelle and Monique, grandfather to 14 and great-grandfather to 2. Wonderful memories we will cherish forever. Your work here now is done. Rest in Peace. We will miss you so. Our sincere thanks for the wonderful care that Frank received at Terrence Kennedy House. Respecting Frank's wishes a private funeral was held yesterday. A memorial to honour Frank will be held at Villa Maria Wines on Wednesday November 4th at 1 pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -