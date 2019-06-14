Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank DRAPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank DRAPER

Notice Condolences

Frank DRAPER Notice
DRAPER, Frank. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 surrounded by his family and with the loving support of the staff at Radius Lexham, Katikati. Husband to his lovely Helen, Dad to Lynn and Lyndsay, Des and Robyn, and Graham. Much loved Poppa to Casey, Andrew, Tony, Craig, Kylie and Blair and their families. A service to celebrate Dad's life will be held at 2pm on Monday 17th June at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga. Messages to the Draper family, C/- Hope Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.