|
|
|
DRAPER, Frank. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 surrounded by his family and with the loving support of the staff at Radius Lexham, Katikati. Husband to his lovely Helen, Dad to Lynn and Lyndsay, Des and Robyn, and Graham. Much loved Poppa to Casey, Andrew, Tony, Craig, Kylie and Blair and their families. A service to celebrate Dad's life will be held at 2pm on Monday 17th June at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga. Messages to the Draper family, C/- Hope Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 14, 2019
Read More