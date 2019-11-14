|
MARTIN, Frank Clifford. At 11:00 p.m, on 11 November 2019, peacefully at North Shore Hospital, aged 91 years. Dearly loved dad of Cliff, Chris, Paul, and Adam, loved granddad of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Forever in our hearts. The entire service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson (tomorrow) Friday at 11:00 a.m. All communications to the Martin family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2019