BLIND, Frank (Franky Boy). Sadly left us on 12 July 2019 aged 73 years. Much loved husband of Celia. Loving father, father in law and Opa to Shane, Ru and Zac, and Vaughn and Rachel. Never forgotten, will always be in our hearts. A service for Frank will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, on Saturday 20 July 2019 at 12:30 pm. All communications to the Blind Family c/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 16 to July 17, 2019