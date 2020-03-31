|
|
|
SPENCE, Frank Alfred. On 28 March 2020, Frank passed away peacefully at CHT Lansdowne, Botany Downs. Formerly of Omana and Maraetai Beach, in his 95th year. Much loved husband of Mabel (deceased), father of Barry, Kelvin, Stuart, Patricia, Lynette, Stephen. Father in- law of (past and present) Judi, Anne, Jenny, Colleen (deceased), Wendy, Tom, Mark, Hanna. Grandfather to Justin, Jenny, Amber, Benjamin, Sera, Christopher, Cheyanne, Hayley, Jarrod, Callum, Veronica. Great grandfather of Aaliyah-May (deceased), Neve, Nathan, Ronan, Alexander, Brodie, Xavier. "You brought much happiness to all of us and we will remember you with love in our hearts You touched so many people in your life and we are forever grateful Thanks to the manager, nurses and carers at Lansdowne who cared for Frank over the last five months. A celebration of Frank's life will take place once the world settles.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 31, 2020