Service
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Frank Alexander GEDDES


1946 - 2020
Frank Alexander GEDDES Notice
GEDDES, Frank Alexander. SN NZ6250 Lieutenant R.N.Z.N 3rd December 1942 - 29th July 1946. On November 18th 2020 peacefully at Jane Mander Retirement Village, Whangarei aged 100. Dearly loved husband of the late Lorna. Much loved father and father in law of Terry (deceased), Peter and Susan, Alison and Dougal. Adored and loved Papa of Melanie, Seth, Kirsten, James, Helen, and Elizabeth. Loved great Papa of Rachael, John, Charlotte, and Quinn Frank. A service for Frank will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1:30pm Monday November 23rd 2020 followed by private cremation. Communications to the 'Geddes Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020
