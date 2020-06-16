Home

CHECKETTS, Frank Alexander. 15 Feb1951 - 12 June 2020. It is with deep sadness we advise that Frank passed away peacefully. Dearly loved son of the late Alan and Jean Checketts. Loved brother and brother-in- law of Raymond and Maree Checketts (Cromwell) and Jeanette and John Jenkins (Mataura). Loved Uncle of Lia, Kelly and Kris Checketts and families. A farewell for Frank with be held on Saturday 20 June at 10am at Purewa All Saints Chapel 100 St Johns Road Meadowbank Auckland. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Rainbow YOUTH. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 16, 2020
