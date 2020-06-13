Home

GREENOUGH, Frank Alan. (22372412, Spr, 4 FD Sqn, RE) - Peacefully on 9 June 2020. It is with deep sadness that we advise the last link of a generation has been broken. Our Dad and Pop is now reunited with his mam, dad, siblings, and childhood dog 'Willy'. You lived life true to your testimonial - "hardworking, trustworthy, universally liked and respected". We are absolutely devastated you are no longer with us; you will be forever loved and missed. As per Dad's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Andrew, Wendy, Adam and Nathan.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020
