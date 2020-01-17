Home

Franciscus Jacobus Johannes GIES

Franciscus Jacobus Johannes GIES Notice
GIES, Franciscus Jacobus Johannes. Passed away suddenly and peacefully at Eventide Resthome, Tamahere on Saturday, 11th January 2020. Aged 93 years. Dad of Frank and Linda and the late Edward. Loved Opa of Kelly and James, Casey and Daryll and Jason. Special Opa of his 5 Great-grandchildren. Dearly loved by all his family and friends in New Zealand and The Netherlands. A private family farewell has taken place. All communications to The Gies Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
