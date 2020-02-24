|
HALE, Francis William (Bill). Formerly of Maramarua, Passed away peacefully at Possum Bourne Retirement Village on Saturday 22nd February surrounded by his family, aged 90 Dearly loved husband of the late Edna, Much loved father and father in law to Mark and Hayley and the late Debbie, Sally and Darryl, adored Popa of Rick and Peter. Special thanks from the family to staff at Level 3, Ryman Possum Bourne Village for the upmost care and attention to Bill. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at the Maramarua Rugby Football Club,2222 State Highway 2, Maramarua on Friday 28th February 2020 at 2pm. All Communications to The Hale Family, C/- Grahams Funerals, West Street, Tuakau
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 24, 2020