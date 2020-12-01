Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

The Reverend Francis Wilfred (Frank) WRIGHT

Add a Memory
The Reverend Francis Wilfred (Frank) WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT, Francis Wilfred (The Reverend Frank). On 29 November 2020, aged 84, in Sarah Selwyn Hospital, Selwyn Village. Much loved husband of Lynette. Loving father and father-in-law of Judith and Simon Harvey, and Andrew and Penny Wright (Newbury, UK). Special Poppa of Ursula and Kirsten Wright. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St Mary's in Holy Trinity Cathedral, Parnell on Monday 7 December at 11 am. Communications to 11/22 Prosford St, Ponsonby, Auckland 1011.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -