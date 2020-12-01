|
WRIGHT, Francis Wilfred (The Reverend Frank). On 29 November 2020, aged 84, in Sarah Selwyn Hospital, Selwyn Village. Much loved husband of Lynette. Loving father and father-in-law of Judith and Simon Harvey, and Andrew and Penny Wright (Newbury, UK). Special Poppa of Ursula and Kirsten Wright. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St Mary's in Holy Trinity Cathedral, Parnell on Monday 7 December at 11 am. Communications to 11/22 Prosford St, Ponsonby, Auckland 1011.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 1, 2020