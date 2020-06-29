|
FRASER-JONES, Francis Sydney. Passed away peacefully 26 June 2020, aged 100 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Eileen. Loved father of Gabrielle, Corinne, Bruce and Liz, Claire, Kevin and Jocelyn, Sydney (deceased), Gregory and Pixie, Michael and Annie, Christopher and Diana, Mary and Bruce, and daughter-in- laws Christine and Heather (both deceased). Treasured Grandfather of 26 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Rosary will be recited at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 1 Victoria Avenue, Morrinsville on Tuesday 30th June at 6.30 pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's on Wednesday 1st July at 11.30 am followed by burial at Piako Cemetery, Morrinsville. Communications to the Fraser-Jones Family, C/- PO Box 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2020