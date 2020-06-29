Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
6:30 p.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
1 Victoria Avenue
Morrinsville
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
11:30 a.m.
St. Joseph's
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis FRASER-JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Sydney FRASER-JONES

Add a Memory
Francis Sydney FRASER-JONES Notice
FRASER-JONES, Francis Sydney. Passed away peacefully 26 June 2020, aged 100 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Eileen. Loved father of Gabrielle, Corinne, Bruce and Liz, Claire, Kevin and Jocelyn, Sydney (deceased), Gregory and Pixie, Michael and Annie, Christopher and Diana, Mary and Bruce, and daughter-in- laws Christine and Heather (both deceased). Treasured Grandfather of 26 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Rosary will be recited at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 1 Victoria Avenue, Morrinsville on Tuesday 30th June at 6.30 pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's on Wednesday 1st July at 11.30 am followed by burial at Piako Cemetery, Morrinsville. Communications to the Fraser-Jones Family, C/- PO Box 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -